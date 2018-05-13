Classy gesture Huddersfield fans urged to do for Arsene Wenger ahead of farewell

Arsene Wenger will take charge of his last Arsenal game on Sunday as his side visit Huddersfield on the last day of the Premier League season.

As noted by BBC Sport, the veteran tactician announced last month that he would be stepping down at the end of the season, bringing an end to a 22-year stint at the helm.

Having already bid an emotional farewell to the Arsenal fans in their last home game of the campaign, as he delivered a passionate speech to say goodbye, it promises to be another emotional afternoon for him as it’s now the last time he’ll sit in the Arsenal dug out.

While the travelling fans will undoubtedly be keen to give him a good send off, despite things turning sour with some sections amid ongoing failures to win major honours, it appears as though the Huddersfield supporters could do the same.

As seen in the tweet below, the club have encouraged their supporters to show their appreciation and respect to the Frenchman by giving him a round of applause in the 22nd minute, marking the numbers of years he’s spent in charge of the same club.

It remains to be seen of course if they oblige, but it would be a wonderful gesture for a legendary figure in football, as the wait will begin to hear what his next move will be.