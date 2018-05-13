Ernesto Valverde is eager to see Barcelona secure the departure of a certain Blaugrana star, with Italian giants Napoli reportedly ready to swoop in with a €30M offer for the player.

Don Balon are stating that the Barca boss is eager to see Denis Suarez leave the club, and that Lionel Messi isn’t as keen to see the midfielder leave the Camp Nou.

The news outlet are also stating that Serie A side Napoli are interested in the Spaniard, and are willing to cough up €30M to secure the services of the Spanish star.

Despite being made to watch from the sidelines the majority of the time, Suarez is still able to show fans exactly why Barcelona brought him to the club in the first place when he gets on the pitch.

In 16 league appearances for the Blaugrana this season, the midfielder has managed to clock up a total of two goals and two assists, a record that should be deemed decent when you consider he’s only played for just over 500 minutes this campaign.

Suarez’s ability on the ball is clearly class, and with his vision and keen eye for a pass, it’s clear to see why Valverde often calls on him to help his teammates see out games.