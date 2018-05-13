Barcelona have been handed a boost in their pursuit of a certain Bayern Munich target, with the player reportedly wanting to leave the club after the announcement that Niko Kovac will take over as manager next season.

Don Balon are stating that Spaniard Thiago wants to leave the German giants and make a move back to Spain, and that Barcelona are keen on landing his signature.

MORE: Ernesto Valverde pleads with Barcelona to make transfer swoop for €40M Brazilian star

The news outlet are also stating that the player is set to command a fee of more than €50M, however even this price would be an absolute bargain for a player of his quality.

During his time in Germany, Thiago has proven to be one of the most technical and quality midfielders in the whole of Europe.

In 152 appearances for Jupp Hynckes’ side, the Spanish international has managed to clock up a total of 25 goals and 27 assists, a decent return for a central midfielder.

One of the things that has plagued Thiago’s time in Germany is his injury record, as since his arrival in 2013, the 27-year-old has missed a total of 112 games through injury, a staggering amount.

Despite Thiago’s troubles with injury, it’ll definitely be worth Barcelona moving for the player, as he is still regarded by many as one of the best midfielders in Europe, and rightly so.