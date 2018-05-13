Liverpool needed to simply avoid defeat to Brighton on Sunday on the last day of the Premier League season to secure Champions League football next year.

The Reds went one better than that as they were seemingly coasting to victory after taking a two-goal lead heading into the half-time interval.

With Chelsea trailing at Newcastle United, it all pointed towards seeing Jurgen Klopp’s side at Europe’s top table again next season, while they could yet of course start the tournament as holders given they face Real Madrid in this season’s final in Kiev on May 26.

However, it wasn’t all rosy for the Merseyside giants as the fans below expressed their fury with referee Kevin Friend after up to four contentious decisions where he didn’t award the home side penalties.

In fairness, they had strong arguments to make in all four instances, and yet the officials didn’t give anything. Fortunately from a Liverpool perspective though, it doesn’t appear as though the poor decisions will cost them.

Nevertheless, on a day where things are generally going to plan for them with Mohamed Salah also breaking a record with his 32nd league goal of the season, there was still a reason to complain for those below on Twitter…

That’s blatant — Gareth Phillips (@hendyredman) May 13, 2018

What is it with referees at Anfield recently?! Awful. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) May 13, 2018

Horrendous decision that. Clear penalty. For the second time this game… — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) May 13, 2018

2 nailed on penalties. — Gareth Phillips (@hendyredman) May 13, 2018

Trash trash trash. So tired of these refs. — LFC Boston (@LFCBoston) May 13, 2018

Disgraceful refereeing — Samy (@sazzam31) May 13, 2018

Honestly don’t understand how a professional referee doesn’t give that as a penalty. And people moan about VAR?!? — Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) May 13, 2018

Kevin Friend has failed to give two clear penalties whilst looking straight at both. Disgrace of a ref. — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) May 13, 2018

Kevin Friend. And I thought I was having a bad day at the office……… — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) May 13, 2018

How was that not a handball and penalty? Kevin Friend looked straight at it – unbelievable – these refs are running a cartel, never get replaced nothing #LIVBHA — Amy Seaker (@AmySeaker) May 13, 2018