Liverpool considering transfer to beat Manchester United and Chelsea to €100million-rated star

Liverpool are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Marco Asensio as part of any deal taking Mohamed Salah to Real Madrid this summer.

According to Diario Gol, the Reds are interested in the Spain international as they weigh up Salah’s situation, with winger Lucas Vazquez also a player Jurgen Klopp would be open to taking from Los Blancos.

Asensio, however, would likely be the superior option after impressing so much in the last couple of seasons at the Bernabeu.

The 22-year-old looks one of the most exciting young players in Europe and could certainly fit in nicely in this Liverpool squad that’s full of so much attacking quality.

Having lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January, Asensio could be ideal to fill that role, even if he’s not likely to make an ideal like-for-like replacement for Salah.

Don Balon recently linked Manchester United with an offer of €100million for Asensio, so it’s clear Liverpool could be doing great business to land him as part of a deal for Salah and therefore avoiding paying a big fee.

There’s also been talk from Don Balon that Chelsea have offered N’Golo Kante to Real Madrid for Asensio in another potential swap deal.

Those two clubs could also do with strengthening in attack after disappointing seasons in their own way, but Liverpool arguably seems the best fit for Asensio and an exciting move to a club truly on the up under Jurgen Klopp.