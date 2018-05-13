Alan Shearer responds to Liverpool star Mohamed Salah breaking his Premier League record

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has sent a congratulatory message to Liverpool star Mohamed Salah after he made history with his goal against Brighton today.

The Egypt international has given the Reds a 1-0 lead with his 32nd league goal of the season, meaning he’s now overtaken Shearer, as well as Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo for total league goals scored across a 38-game campaign.

MORE: Liverpool fans are livid with one man despite being en route to top-four finish

It’s been a sensational debut season for Salah at Liverpool, who was not even one of the most high-profile transfers of last summer when he joined from Roma.

Now, however, the 25-year-old has quickly become regarded as one of the finest players on the planet with 44 goals in all competitions to help fire his club to this month’s Champions League final.

Congratulations @MoSalah on the new goal-scoring record. I enjoyed it while it lasted! 🙋🏼‍♂️ @premierleague #PLrecord — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) May 13, 2018

Salah also lifted the PFA Player of the Year prize for this season and looks like heading for the Golden Boot later today as well.

Shearer had a video message prepared for the Reds goal machine, showing real class as one of his long-standing records was finally beaten.

The former England captain also tweeted his congratulations, saying he’d enjoyed holding the record while it lasted.