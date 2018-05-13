Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dropped a little clue about his plans in the transfer market this summer as he discussed how his side can catch Manchester City in the title race next season.

The Reds have enjoyed a superb campaign, finishing in the top four for the second year in a row and making it to the Champions League final, while Mohamed Salah has picked up the PFA Player of the Year and the Golden Boot prizes for his outstanding individual displays.

However, there is no hiding from the fact that Liverpool have ultimately ended up a whopping 25 points behind champions Manchester City and have probably under-achieved in the league due to a lack of consistency.

They ended the domestic season on a high today by beating Brighton 4-0 and cementing that fourth spot, and they can still lift the ultimate prize if they beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the end of this month.

Still, Klopp admits his squad could do with more depth and experience this summer as he gave a little hint about the kind of signings he could be targeting.

‘We need more consistency, we need to have a little bit more luck with injuries and to be honest we would be closer. We need experience,’ the German is quoted in the Metro.

‘I think we got a lot of experience this year. You could see that today at 2-0 at half-time. I told the boys at half-time if someone from outside described us they would say Liverpool is drama.

‘When everyone thinks it is done we make it exciting again but not today. Today we showed that we have matured during the season. Nothing happened in the game, it was never open, never kind of on the edge. And that’s what we need to do again.’

When asked if there would be ‘significant’ spending, Klopp responded: ‘Significantly? It’s difficult. To the squad for sure we will do that.

‘We need to be a little bit wider, stuff like this, we need more players here and there. But I am still a big believer in developing a team and these boys made a big step and I’m sure they can do another one.’