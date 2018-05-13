Liverpool star Mohamed Salah breaks yet another Luis Suarez record in 4-0 Brighton thrashing

Liverpool goal machine Mohamed Salah broke yet another Luis Suarez record today after notching up an incredible 303 Fantasy Premier League points for the season.

The Egypt international finished as top scorer in the Premier League with 32 goals – overtaking former Reds striker Luis Suarez along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Alan Shearer as the highest scorer in a 38-game campaign.

As well as that, Salah has leapfrogged Suarez in the Fantasy Football as well, with the Uruguayan’s record of 295 points in 2013/14 the previous record.

Of course, it’s what happens on the pitch that matters most, but it does go some way to illustrating just how remarkable a season this has been from Salah.

303pts – SALAH (17/18)

295pts – Suarez (13/14)

284pts – Lampard (09/10)

283pts – Ronaldo (07/08)@MoSalah sets a new record for most #FPL points in a single season pic.twitter.com/RhhoBAtoaE — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) May 13, 2018

The 25-year-old also picked up PFA Player of the Year for his troubles this term, and his focus will now be on helping Liverpool win a sixth Champions League title in the final against Real Madrid later this month.

For now, well done to those of you who picked Salah in your Fantasy teams!