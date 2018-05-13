Man City and Spurs could be about to lock horns in the race to secure the signing of Liverpool and England youngster Rhian Brewster.

The Sun are stating that the both clubs have shown an interest in the player in recent times, and that there are also a number of German clubs that are keen on signing the 18-year-old.

The news outlet are also stating that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is eager to keep the youngster at Anfield and offer him a new deal, as his current contract expires in the summer.

Despite not getting a whole host of chances to impress for Liverpool during his time at the club so far, Brewster has managed to contribute a fair amount on the international stage for England’s youth sides.

In 23 games for England’s U17 side, the forward has managed to bag a total of 20 goals, a number of which came during the Under-17 World Cup in 2017, where he picked up the tournament’s Golden Boot for his troubles.

Brewster has certainly displayed his eye for goal during his career, it just remains to be seen whether he can take his clinical nature and improve on it during the rest of his career.

Should both Man City and Spurs be serious about Brewster, we could see the two go head-to-head with each other in the summer for the starlet.