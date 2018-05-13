Jose Mourinho’s Man United are reportedly readying an offer to try and take one of the world’s best players away from Real Madrid.

Don Balon are stating that the Red Devils are keen on landing Gareth Bale, and are willing to offer a player plus cash deal in order to bring the Welshman back to the Premier League.

The news outlet are also stating that the Premier League giants are set to offer Anthony Martial, as well as €60M in cash in order to try and land the signing of the former Spurs star.

One would question whether offering both €60M and Anthony Martial is a smart move by United, as the Frenchman still has bags of untouched potential just ready and waiting to be explored.

Although the forward hasn’t been the best signing in the world since his move from Monaco in 2015, to get rid of him at this stage of his career wouldn’t be the smartest of moves from Mourinho and co.

We’ve seen through players like Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku that getting rid of players too soon is one of Mourinho’s downfalls, and it seems like we could be seeing something similar this time round with Martial.