‘Get that Portuguese c**t out’ – Manchester United fans in a rage at Jose Mourinho selection call vs Watford

Posted by
‘Get that Portuguese c**t out’ – Manchester United fans in a rage at Jose Mourinho selection call vs Watford

Manchester United fans are absolute livid at Jose Mourinho for axing Anthony Martial for today’s Premier League game against Watford.

Martial also sat out the game against West Ham in midweek but Mourinho had suggested he’d be ready to return today to make sure he was fit enough to take on Chelsea in next week’s FA Cup final.

MORE: Deal close: Manchester United in advanced talks to wrap up £50million transfer once the season finishes

However, the France international isn’t even on the bench today and fans cannot contain their anger as they flood social media with negative comments about Mourinho.

The Portuguese appears to have gone back on his word with regards to trusting Martial, as noted in the above quote taken by Kris Voakes, and is once again appearing to neglect a talented young attacking player.

At Chelsea, Mourinho let the likes of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne leave, with both going on to enjoy huge success at other Premier League clubs.

Martial seems to have similar potential but hasn’t had a regular run of starts this season, with the Sun among sources to recently claim United won’t block his departure this summer.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top