Man Utd transfer news: New £100k-a-week deal touted amid exit fears, loan exit for struggling ace

Man Utd were well off the pace this season in the Premier League and fell short in the Champions League. In turn, changes could be coming this summer.

The Red Devils sit 19 points adrift of champions and rivals Man City ahead of the last game of the season on Sunday, while they crashed out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

SEE MORE: £200m+ transfer battle: Man Utd to fight Real Madrid for superstar’s signing

In turn, much more will be expected moving forward, and so it remains to be seen if Jose Mourinho plots changes to his squad ahead of next season.

According to The Mirror, one player that Man Utd don’t want to see leave is forward Marcus Rashford, as it’s claimed that he will be offered a new contract worth up to £100,000-a-week after the World Cup to secure his future.

The 20-year-old has played 50 times for Mourinho this season, but the ongoing issue has been that he’s failed to establish himself in the starting line-up.

With that in mind and the additional competition that came with the January acquisition of Alexis Sanchez, it has led to question marks being raised over his future which have seemingly forced United into making a move to keep him at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future, as per the Mirror.

Whether or not it’s enough to convince him to stay remains to be seen, as rather than financial gain, he’ll arguably be prioritising matters on the pitch as he’ll be desperate for a prominent role to continue his development at United having come through the youth ranks at the club.

Meanwhile, The Mirror claim that Man Utd may not be so desperate to keep hold of defender Victor Lindelof in the short term, as he may be shipped out on loan to Wolverhampton Wanderers next season.

The Swedish international arrived having impressive for Benfica and his country, but as with many foreign players, he has shown signs of struggling to adapt and settle in the Premier League in his first year in England.

A move to Wolves could be a sensible choice as he could potentially get the opportunity to play regularly with a little less pressure on his shoulders, while also playing an important role in their bid for survival next season having secure promotion from the Championship this year to boost his confidence.