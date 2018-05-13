Deal close: Manchester United in advanced talks to wrap up £50million transfer once the season finishes

Manchester United are reportedly advancing their efforts to seal the transfer of Juventus left-back Alex Sandro to solve that problem position in their defence.

Jose Mourinho has had to make do with Ashley Young playing out of position on that side for the last two seasons – with mixed results – due to seeming to not trust Luke Shaw enough to make him a regular starter there.

MORE: Man United rival Liverpool in race to secure transfer of €80M Real Madrid star

Shaw, 22, has started just eight Premier League games all season and the Sun recently claimed United would accept just £28million to let him go.

It now looks like Sandro is poised to come in as his replacement as the Times report that Juventus expect a £50million deal to be completed once both clubs’ seasons are over.

United still have to play Chelsea in the FA Cup final after today’s final round of Premier League fixtures, while Juventus have two games remaining in Serie A, which will be completed by the 20th of May.

Sandro has shone as one of the finest full-backs in the game during his time in Turin and looks the calibre of signing necessary for United to move forward next season.

The Red Devils have been a long way behind Manchester City this term despite finishing 2nd in the table, and having a top quality addition at left-back could be crucial after much investment in midfield and attack in recent transfer windows.