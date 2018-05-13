Liverpool are reportedly ready to join the running to seal the transfer of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi this summer if they end up losing Mohamed Salah.

According to Don Balon, the Reds are keen on the prolific Argentina international to spear-head their attack next season, and would move Roberto Firmino out wide to accommodate him.

MORE: Liverpool willing to let Reds superstar secure Real Madrid transfer on one key condition

Icardi has been in fine form this season, scoring 28 goals in 33 Serie A games to establish himself as one of the most dangerous finishers in Europe.

It certainly looks like the 25-year-old could do a job at a bigger club and in a more competitive league, and Bayern Munich have previously been linked as potential suitors for him as well.

According to a previous report by Don Balon, the Bavarian giants were prepared to pay around £106million for the player, which could be the going rate for top attackers in this market.

Liverpool fans will surely just be hoping they keep hold of Salah after his sensational 43-goal debut season, but Don Balon suggests the club feel there is a risk he’ll move on.

Don Balon have linked Salah with Real Madrid, Liverpool’s Champions League final opponents later this month, and it’s suggested the Egypt international will be permitted to leave if he helps the Merseyside giants lift the trophy.