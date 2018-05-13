Now, we’ve seen Mohamed Salah prove that he’s pretty good at football this season, however it seems as if he’s not the only one in his family who’s good with a ball at their feet!

Salah was joined on the pitch by his family today after Liverpool’s 4-0 win against Brighton at Anfield, with the Egyptian celebrating winning the ‘Premier League Golden Boot’ today after scoring his 32nd goal of the season.

After the presentation, his daughter took the chance to show of her skills to the Anfield faithful, as her mother and Salah’s wife, Magi, looked on from the crowd.

From the show Salah’s daughter put in, it seems Salah isn’t the only one in his household who’s capable of playing football!

All of the Anfield crowd were loving it, with all the fans cheering whenever she touched the ball, and they even had the cheek to boo Salah after he took the ball off her for a brief moment.

After showing her skills on the pitch today, we may just see Salah’s daughter follow her father’s footsteps and join the footballing world in the not too distant future.

I guarantee this will be the loveliest 1min30 of your day

Anfield encouraging the wee daughter of our Golden boot winning Mo Salah

Love this, almost as much as she is ??? @MoSalah#EGYPTIANKING #EGYPTIANPRINCESS#LFC #YNWA #Goldenboot pic.twitter.com/MwQilmnOYJ — KnightsofKloppBackup (@knightsno2) May 13, 2018

the crowd booing Salah when he took the ball off his daughter?? https://t.co/Z9KFyH0odk — jess (@jessica_lou98) May 13, 2018

Mo Salah’s daughter can pass and control the ball better than Lukaku. God’s plan. — MostlyAbdi (@A__zak__) May 13, 2018

Salah taking the piss out of Harry Kane by bringing his daughter out with him to receive the golden boot from the king really made my day. ?? — Mo'sLeftFoot (@PacinoKid) May 13, 2018