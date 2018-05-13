Mohamed Salah’s wife joins Liverpool star at Anfield as WAG Magi Salah watches on as daughter shows off her skills

Now, we’ve seen Mohamed Salah prove that he’s pretty good at football this season, however it seems as if he’s not the only one in his family who’s good with a ball at their feet!

Salah was joined on the pitch by his family today after Liverpool’s 4-0 win against Brighton at Anfield, with the Egyptian celebrating winning the ‘Premier League Golden Boot’ today after scoring his 32nd goal of the season.

After the presentation, his daughter took the chance to show of her skills to the Anfield faithful, as her mother and Salah’s wife, Magi, looked on from the crowd.

From the show Salah’s daughter put in, it seems Salah isn’t the only one in his household who’s capable of playing football!

All of the Anfield crowd were loving it, with all the fans cheering whenever she touched the ball, and they even had the cheek to boo Salah after he took the ball off her for a brief moment.

After showing her skills on the pitch today, we may just see Salah’s daughter follow her father’s footsteps and join the footballing world in the not too distant future.

