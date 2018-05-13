Pep Guardiola eyes £160m trio as part of plan to bolster Man City squad

It’s been quite the season for Man City, but according to reports, Pep Guardiola is eager to strengthen his squad further this summer despite their success.

City have coasted to the Premier League title as they boast a 19-point lead over nearest rivals Man Utd with one game remaining, while they landed a domestic double having also won the League Cup.

SEE MORE: Pep Guardiola in pole position to land €60m Man City target, fending off five Premier League rivals

On that basis, it would seem sensible not to disrupt the balance in the squad too much as evidently they’ve found a winning formula with young stars such as Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling expected to only get better with experience an maturity.

In contrast, their failures in the FA Cup and particularly the Champions League perhaps raise question marks over whether or not the squad is indeed complete and so it seems likely that they will be active in the transfer market this summer.

According to The Daily Mail, £110m duo Jorginho and Riyad Mahrez are on the agenda. Both would be sensible additions as more quality and depth is needed in the deep lying midfield role alongside Fernandinho while Mahrez will add a different dynamic in the attacking third in wide positions to that offered by the pace and movement of Sane and Sterling.

However, The Mirror claim that Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is also on the radar for City in a £50m move, perhaps as an alternative to Mahrez, but given he shares similar characteristics with others in the current City squad, it’s questionable as to whether that would be the smartest move.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old has had an impressive campaign, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 28 Premier League games, playing a crucial role in steering Palace away from relegation trouble and into a safe mid-table spot.

In turn, perhaps he’s done enough to earn the reported interest from Guardiola, as suggested by the Mirror, and City could yet become an even more dangerous proposition next season.