‘Refund the fans, sack Conte’ – Chelsea fans fume after Newcastle defeat, no Champions League football

Chelsea will play in the Europa League next season after they failed to leapfrog Liverpool on the last day of the season following their defeat at Newcastle United.

The Blues needed to win and hope for a favour from Brighton at Liverpool to claim fourth spot, but nothing went to plan for Antonio Conte on a miserable afternoon for the club.

In a lacklustre performance against Newcastle, they were guilty of missing some great opportunities and were porous at the back with Thibaut Courtois pulling off plenty of top saves during the game too.

They’ll have to regroup and go again with the FA Cup final next weekend against Manchester United, but based on the reaction below, few supporters will go into that showdown with any real confidence.

Further, many were desperate to see Conte get the sack after the defeat this weekend, which of course remains highly unlikely with just one more game to go.

As noted by The Daily Star though, they may not have too much longer to wait for their wish to be granted, as speculation is rife over the Italian’s future in west London after a disappointing campaign in which they failed miserably to defend their Premier League crown.

Having ended the league campaign on such a bad note, a reaction will certainly be expected against Jose Mourinho’s men but it’s clear from this reaction that many are left entirely disheartened with Conte at the helm.

I’ve left the stadium. I was crying in the toilets at half time. This is all ur fault conte, you’ve done this to me even the stewards are laughing at me — TCD (@TheChelseaDaily) May 13, 2018

Refund the away fans, sack conte then I’ll have some hope for next week — CFC DAILY (@CFCDaily) May 13, 2018

SACK HIM RIGHT NOW — koby (@cfckoby) May 13, 2018

Antonio Conte is the sole reason we are not in the Champions League. This squad has beaten Liverpool, Tottenham, and United. Who’s responsible for Conte staying on? The board, the owner. They allowed him to sabotage. — CarefreeDaily. (@CarefreeDailyFC) May 13, 2018

I beg of you @ChelseaFC sack Conte before the FA cup finals and let Jody Morris take over temporarily. — Mod (@CFCMod) May 13, 2018

Conte deserves to be the first manager to get sacked during the game — ? (@HazardEdition) May 13, 2018