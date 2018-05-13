Three-time Europa League winner emerges as new Arsenal managerial favourite

Arsenal have a major decision to make this summer as Arsene Wenger prepares to take charge of his last game this weekend ahead of stepping down.

As noted by BBC Sport, the veteran tactician has announced his intention to leave the Gunners this summer, ending a 22-year stint at the helm.

SEE MORE: Top Arsenal managerial candidate makes £200m transfer demand, wants five new signings

In turn, Arsenal will have to get their next decision right as they’ll face a tricky transitional period and the new man coming in will have a tough job on his hands in transforming them into contenders given they’ve missed out on the top four in the Premier League again this season.

According to The Express, outgoing Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery is now the ‘favourite’ to take the post, as he prepares to leave the Parisian giants off the back of doing a domestic treble this season.

That followed on from an impressive stint in charge of Sevilla where he won three Europa League trophies, but he wasn’t able to take that pedigree in Europe with him to PSG as they continued to fall short in the Champions League under his stewardship.

In turn, that led to him revealing that he will leave at the end of the season, as noted by Sky Sports, and so he is seemingly now in contention to take the job at the Emirates when Wenger steps aside.

With his experience at the highest level in mind coupled with his winning track record, he could be a sensible appointment. Coupled with an attractive style of play, he perhaps ticks a number of key boxes at Arsenal but it remains to be seen if he does indeed land the job.

As per The Guardian, Mikel Arteta and Massimiliano Allegri are two other names still being linked with the soon-to-be vacant job, and so Arsenal will have to take their time and consider various factors in order to get the right man for the role.