As results have shown this season, Arsenal have a significant gap to bridge in order to compete with their rivals both in the Premier League and in Europe.

The Gunners will finish sixth this season, as they sit 12 points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool on the final day of the campaign while they’re a staggering 37 points behind champions Manchester City.

Coupled with their failure in the Europa League, it’s clear that they need to make significant changes in order to compete for major honours, and with Arsene Wenger stepping down at the end of the season, as per BBC Sport, it could spark a new cycle being created.

Time will tell who is appointed as his successor, but according to The Sun, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri reportedly wants £200m at his disposal this summer in order to spend on five new players to bolster the current Arsenal squad.

The Italian tactician is on the cusp of winning his fourth consecutive Serie A title with the Turin giants, while they’ve already secured a fourth straight Coppa Italia triumph as part of their domestic dominance.

In turn, Allegri has proven he has the experience, pedigree and tactical know-how to deliver at the highest level, and so there is an argument to suggest that Arsenal should be doing all they can to ensure that he arrives at the Emirates this summer.

Having conceded 51 goals in 37 league games this season, the worst defensive record of the top seven sides, and putting it into further context, that’s 24 more than City, it would come as no surprise if the backline is at the top of the agenda to strengthen.

Nevertheless, time will tell if Arsenal are willing to satisfy these reported demands and if Allegri is indeed ready to leave a successful job at Juve to test himself in England.