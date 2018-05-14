Arsenal have reportedly identified two early summer transfer window targets at a combined cost of £25million despite their ongoing search for a new manager.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Gunners are keen to sign Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who has a £22m buy-out clause, while Jonny Evans can also leave West Brom for just £3m following their relegation from the Premier League.

This looks superb potential business if Arsenal can pull it off, with both players certain to improve on the club’s current options at the back.

And in this current market, £25m for two top defensive players is an absolute steal, with the Gunners’ woeful defensive performances this season a big cause for concern.

The Mirror also reports of the ongoing pursuit of the likes of Mikel Arteta or Leonardo Jardim as their next manager to replace Arsene Wenger, but that doesn’t mean the club aren’t looking at new signings as well.

Whoever comes in to replace Wenger will certainly need a better playing squad to work with than this current crop, with Leno an ideal upgrade on the ageing and off-form Petr Cech, while Evans would surely be a safer bet at the back than Shkodran Mustafi, whom the Mirror report could be sold.