Arsenal eye talks with three-time Europa League winner, but Gazidis prefers alternative

Arsenal have got a crucial decision on their hands as they prepare to appoint Arsene Wenger’s successor this summer.

After 22 years at the helm, the Gunners will have to plan for life without the Frenchman ahead of next season after he bid farewell to the club in his last game in charge against Huddersfield on Sunday.

Naturally, after such a long time with the same man as manager of the club, it’s going to lead to a difficult transitional phase, and so his replacement must surely need the experience, pedigree at the highest level and winning mentality to ensure that he’s a success at the Emirates.

According to Transfermarketweb, as re-reported by The Express, Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery could be the man to step into the void with talks at the end of the Ligue 1 campaign being touted.

The Spaniard, who collected an impressive haul of three Europa League trophies during his spell at Sevilla, has already confirmed that he will leave the French giants at the end of the season, as noted by Sky Sports, and so he’ll be on the look out for a new job.

Whether or not talks materialise with Arsenal and if he’s preferred for the job, remains to be seen.

As mentioned above, this is a pivotal decision for the Gunners, one that they can’t afford to get wrong if they wish to start genuinely competing for major honours as soon as possible.

In turn, it’s likely going to lead to various names being linked and reports of differences of opinion, with The Daily Mail claiming that chief executive Ivan Gazidis wants former midfield ace Mikel Arteta to take the job and leave his current post at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

An influential captain on the pitch who’s worked with some top coaches and with a year’s worth of experience as a coach under his belt at the Etihad, there are positives with Arteta.

However, he has no previous experience in a top job at any level let alone at a Premier League giant like Arsenal, and so surely such an appointment would raise eyebrows amongst the club’s fanbase.