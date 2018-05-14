Arsenal are reportedly in a strong position to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the transfer of Nice midfielder Jean Seri, according to sources in France.

Gunners chief Raul Sanllehi is said to have a close connection with Seri’s agent that could give the club the edge in this particular transfer battle, according to L’Equipe, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

Having impressed as one of the finest midfield players in Ligue 1 in recent times, it seems clear Seri could make a fine addition at Arsenal, so their fans will hope this latest rumour is accurate.

The Ivory Coast international is a perfect box-to-box player to take this under-achieving team to the next level, and it’s little surprise he’s attracted so much apparent interest from the Premier League.

ESPN are among the sources to link Seri with Manchester United in the past, while another Daily Mirror report has previously linked Chelsea as rivals to the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona for his signature as well.

L’Equipe’s report translated by the Mirror makes reference to his £35million release clause, which makes him one of the finest potential bargains on the market this summer.

Arsenal would do well to see off so much competition for the 26-year-old’s signature, but it could be a crucial signing if they can pull it off as they’ve been short of quality in the middle of the park for some time.

Jack Wilshere is nearing the end of his contract while Seri would surely represent an upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny in that department.