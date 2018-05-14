Paris Saint-Germain may want to take note as it’s reported that Sergio Busquets is demanding a review of his contract or he could seal a summer transfer away.

This is according to Don Balon, who suggest the Spain international may be after an improved deal or he’ll happily walk away from the Nou Camp this summer.

The Spanish outlet claim Lionel Messi has been left shocked by these developments, and it follow recent links with Busquets with Ligue 1 big-spenders PSG.

Another report from Don Balon claimed the French champions were keen to make big-name signings to boost their Champions League hopes and that they could try bringing in Busquets for around €100million.

This would undoubtedly be a superb signing for PSG after also landing big names in attack last summer with moves for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Adding some steal and experience to the defensive midfield department could be the next step for the club as they look to emerge as a serious force in Europe after their recent domestic dominance.

Busquets himself has won the Champions League three times with Barca so knows what it takes to go all the way to lifting that trophy.