Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly lining up a transfer swoop for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard this summer with the approval of his manager Zinedine Zidane.

According to Don Balon, there is the growing feeling that landing Hazard may now be more possible after Chelsea failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League due to missing out on a top four spot.

MORE: Chelsea could land 282-goal superstar if specific Conte replacement is appointed

Hazard could certainly be a useful signing for this Madrid squad as they look in need of a small revamp after a disappointing campaign in La Liga.

Attacking players like Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema look past their best now and Cristiano Ronaldo could do with a world class creator like Hazard in support.

The Belgium international has shone in the Premier League and would be a huge loss for Chelsea in what could be a difficult summer.

Not known for sticking with managers for too long, there will likely be doubts over Antonio Conte’s future and losing star players like Hazard would be far from ideal.

Don Balon add that Real could also consider signing Blues goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, though Manchester United’s David de Gea remains the priority option in that position.