€80m-rated Liverpool, Real Madrid target discusses future: Coy on potential exit

Despite Loris Karius continuing to establish himself in the Liverpool line-up in recent months, speculation continues to link Roma goalkeeper Alisson with Liverpool.

As noted by Calciomercato, the Brazilian shot-stopper has attracted interest from both the Reds and Real Madrid with a bid in excess of €80m suggested in order to persuade Roma to sell their prized asset.

SEE MORE: Jurgen Klopp drops hint over Liverpool transfer plans as he discusses how to catch Manchester City

Alisson, 25, has been a fundamental part of Roma’s success this season which has seen them secure Champions League football for next year while also making a memorable run to the last four in Europe this time round.

He’s kept an impressive 22 clean sheets in 49 appearances in all competitions, and so the Giallorossi will surely be desperate to keep him in the Italian capital moving forward.

As noted in the report above though, they could face pressure to do so from Liverpool and Real Madrid, while Alisson himself has seemingly refused to entirely rule out the possibility of an exit, although it’s not exactly an admission that he will be seeking a new challenge either.

“My future? I’m focused on my job and what I do now,” he told Rai Sport, as noted by Calciomercato. “I have so many things to do here, I have our last league game and then the World Cup. If I will stay at Roma? We’ll speak about that later.”

That’s unlikely to fill Roma fans with a huge amount of confidence that he will snub moves elsewhere to remain, but time will tell if Eusebio Di Francesco will be able to call on him next year or not.

As for the two interested parties, Karius has established himself as first choice at Anfield and has impressed while cutting out the errors in his game to be consistent and reliable.

Meanwhile, Keylor Navas has been a crucial part in Madrid’s success in recent years, and yet Los Blancos are seemingly in the market for a replacement based on this speculation.