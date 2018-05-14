Liverpool cleared to seal £70million transfer after surprise intervention by Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane

Liverpool look to have been cleared to seal the transfer of Roma goalkeeper Alisson this summer as Real Madrid may have ended their interest.

According to Don Balon, Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has blocked a move for the Brazilian shot-stopper as he’s keen to continue with Keylor Navas as his number one for next season.

Alisson has shone as one of the finest ‘keepers in Europe with his superb form at the Stadio Olimpico, but it seems Zidane isn’t too bothered about strengthening in that position.

Liverpool, however, could certainly do with a new signing in goal this summer after relying on Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius this season.

Despite Karius’ recent run as number one, he doesn’t look the best long-term option for the Reds in that crucial position, and a big name addition would be most welcome.

Liverpool have looked stronger at the back since spending big on Virgil van Dijk in January and Alisson would be another vital signing to help them become a more well-rounded side after being far more convincing in attack than in defence this season.

Don Balon recently claimed Liverpool were ready to bid £70million for Alisson, so this latest development could give them big encouragement in getting the deal done.