Liverpool look set to face potential competition from Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi this summer.

Don Balon just the other day linked Liverpool with an interest in Icardi as a replacement for Mohamed Salah amid the growing feeling it’ll be hard to keep their top scorer from being poached this summer.

Icardi has been prolific in Serie A, scoring 28 goals in 33 games in the Italian top flight this season, and it’s clear he could fit in well at a bigger club.

The latest from Don Balon is that Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is considering a move for the Argentina international as a potential replacement for star forward Antoine Griezmann.

Icardi could be the latest big name to make his way to Atletico, with some of the game’s finest centre-forwards representing the club in recent years.

Fernando Torres, Sergio Aguero, Radamel Falcao and Diego Costa are just some who have shone in the Spanish capital and signing Icardi would keep up that fine tradition of being able to replace their stars.

While Griezmann would be a big loss, Icardi could make up for that if he scores as freely as he has in Italy.

Don Balon add that Real Madrid have decided against a move for the 25-year-old, hence the transfer merry-go-round that leads to Liverpool reportedly looking at him, with Don Balon linking Salah as a target for Los Blancos.

Liverpool will hope to either keep hold of the Egypt international or that Icardi isn’t snapped up as he may be one of the best realistic options on the market to replace their star player if he did leave this summer.