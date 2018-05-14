Real Madrid offered Liverpool transfer target in surprise swap deal

Liverpool could miss out on the transfer of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala this summer as he’s offered to Real Madrid by Juventus.

This would be in exchange for Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic moving in the other direction as part of the deal, according to a surprise report from Don Balon.

MORE: Liverpool to allow Mohamed Salah Real Madrid transfer for £88million and two players

Transfermarketweb recently linked Liverpool as being among the clubs in for the immensely talented Dybala, who has shown himself to be one of the most promising attacking players in Europe in recent years.

However, it seems Juve are prepared to part ways with him this summer if Don Balon’s report is to be believed, as they’re prepared to offer him to Madrid if they can bolster their midfield with the signing of Los Blancos squad player Kovacic.

The report also mentions Bayern Munich’s potential interest in Dybala, but it seems Real are focusing on other targets instead.

Don Balon list the likes of Reds front-man Mohamed Salah and Tottenham star Harry Kane as Florentino Perez’s preferred options to strengthen up front this summer.

If Salah were to end up moving to Real Madrid, Dybala would undoubtedly be an ideal replacement to slot in to Jurgen Klopp’s attack.