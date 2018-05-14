Liverpool could yet end the season with a major trophy, but to continue to build on Jurgen Klopp’s success, they’ll likely be seeking reinforcements this summer.

The Reds secured a top-four finish in the Premier League on Sunday, and will now switch their focus to facing Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 26 in Kiev.

While they have certainly taken big strides this season, they have ultimately fallen short of the big prize domestically in terms of challenging for the Premier League title, and so strengthening the squad this summer could be crucial in taking them closer to the crown.

According to Transfermarketweb, as re-reported by The Mirror, it’s claimed Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo has emerged as a Liverpool target, but he’ll potentially cost a whopping €60m, as per the release clause in his contract.

The 22-year-old has impressed this season, making 36 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese giants to establish himself as a key figure in the side.

Nevertheless, it’s questionable as to whether this would be a sensible transfer decision from Liverpool in potentially spending so big on a left-back.

While quality in depth is needed, Andy Robertson has made that position his own this season after consistently delivering in the second half of the campaign. Alberto Moreno remains at Anfield to provide cover, and so there is an argument that the money could be used elsewhere.

It remains to be seen whether or not Klopp agrees with that assessment or if he pushes ahead with the reported pursuit of Grimaldo, but this is perhaps an early indication that Liverpool will be active this summer in their bid to genuinely start competing for the major honours on a consistent basis.