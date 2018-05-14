Liverpool are reportedly demanding £88million plus two Real Madrid players if they are to allow Mohamed Salah a transfer away from Anfield this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Reds are ready to play hardball in a bid to keep their top scorer and star player, with goalkeeper Keylor Navas and youngster Dani Ceballos requested in any potential deal.

Liverpool will meet Real Madrid in this season’s Champions League final in what could be an even more interesting affair now as rumours over Salah’s future hot up.

Another recent report from Don Balon claimed Liverpool were looking at Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi due to fears they could lose their Egyptian front-man this summer, but they could also look to benefit by taking players off Real.

In fairness to Liverpool, this seems like potentially smart business if they could land themselves a top goalkeeper in Keylor Navas, who’d be a significant upgrade on either Loris Karius or Simon Mignolet.

Ceballos, meanwhile, has struggled at Real Madrid but has long been considered a bright prospect in Spanish football.

With a move to Anfield, Ceballos could get the chance to revive his career under Jurgen Klopp – a manager with a decent track record of getting the most out of talented young players.

Still, with Salah scoring 44 goals in all competitions this season the Merseyside giants will surely just be hoping these demands put Los Blancos off pursuing a deal.