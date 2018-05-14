Major concern for Tottenham fans: Pochettino drops perceived ultimatum

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has done a very impressive job at the club over the last four years, but he has seemingly issued a warning to the hierarchy.

The 46-year-old took charge at Spurs in 2014 following a successful stint at Southampton, and he has continuously delivered results.

Tottenham are back in the Champions League next season after another top-four finish in the Premier League, but there continues to be a sense of frustration around the club given their inability to kick on to the next level and win major trophies.

They’ve come close in the FA Cup and Premier League title race two years ago, but they’ve not been able to make that last step and Pochettino seemingly wants change this summer from the hierarchy to spend the money required to turn them into serious contenders.

“We need to talk a lot between us and the club,” he is quoted as saying by ESPN. “They have a clear idea of what we need to do and I don’t know if the club will agree with me or not, but we need to talk next week to create the new project.

“After four years, we need to assess that period and try to be contenders and win big, big trophies. We need to review things. First of all, I need to speak to Daniel [Levy]. Now we need to decide the way to operate in the future.”

Given that he hasn’t had anywhere near the same budget as his rivals at the top of the table, the Argentine tactician has done a commendable job for Spurs and they should be desperate to keep him at the club.

From playing home games at Wembley this season to moving into a new stadium next year, they need stability and Pochettino certainly provides that without breaking the bank.

However, like any manager, he’s ambitious. He rightly wants to achieve more and wants to see the club match that ambition. As seen in the comments below, Spurs fans are concerned that it may not be forthcoming and it could potentially lead to an exit for their manager.

Lets hope Levy is singing from the same hymn sheet….Somehow I doubt it — Lillywhite61 (@glynbas52) May 13, 2018

I hope Levy and Enic will sell the club. If Levy doesn’t agree with Pochettino then I think the manager will leave.

Levy and Enic have a business model and will stick to it. #levyout — Graham Long (@Grahamthecabbie) May 13, 2018

Admiring Pochs frankness – give me what I need to finish the job or I’m off. Don’t believe it’ll take oil scale money to do it but 2/3 big money signings and upgrade of wage structure. Levy will want successful season at new stadium #COYS — Jimbo (@mkspur21) May 13, 2018

Throwing down the gauntlet, your move Levy — Daniel Adams (@DanielA50231990) May 13, 2018

‘Or I’m off’ — Luke Neville (@lukenev13) May 13, 2018