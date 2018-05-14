Manchester United are reportedly in the running to sign Neymar and could offer Paul Pogba to Paris Saint-Germain as part of the transfer deal, according to Don Balon.

The Red Devils seem content to let Pogba leave Old Trafford in an exchange that could make perfect sense for all parties involved.

Neymar only joined PSG from Barcelona last summer but things haven’t all gone to plan for him in the French capital after an early Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

It may be that the Brazil international would be better off back at a more traditional European superpower such as United, who could also do well out of the transfer after lacking inspiration up front for much of this season.

United could also do with the experience Neymar would bring, with this largely youthful squad lacking the same winning know-how of their squads of old.

Neymar, however, won the Champions League during his time at Barca alongside numerous other major honours, so has pedigree when it comes to influencing the biggest matches.

As for PSG and Pogba, the Ligue 1 champions would surely benefit from offloading an unhappy player, while United could also do well to rid themselves of Pogba, who has not managed to reach peek form under Jose Mourinho.

The pair don’t seem an ideal fit, so Pogba could do well to revive his career back in his native France.

It remains to be seen if this deal will go through but Don Balon suggest it’s on the agenda and it does seem like one that could work out well if it can be agreed.