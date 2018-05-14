Manchester United and Tottenham offering £57million in transfer battle for Real Madrid star

Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly the only two clubs in for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale at the moment.

According to Don Balon, the Premier League duo are only prepared to pay £57million for the Wales international, which would not be enough for Madrid to consider letting him go.

Bale has had a slightly disappointing season at the Bernabeu, no longer looking an established starter for Zinedine Zidane’s side after some problems with fitness and form.

It could now be for the best for Bale to return to the Premier League with United or Tottenham, who would surely be able to give him more playing time.

The 28-year-old shone in his first spell at Spurs earlier in his career, and it might work out well for him to attempt to get his career back on track in north London.

Still, both these teams will have to improve their offers to get anywhere with signing Bale, if Don Balon’s latest report is accurate.

Liverpool were also recently linked as potential contenders for Bale’s signature, but Don Balon reported that he would rather move to United or Tottenham if possible.

Bale may play his final game for Real in the Champions League final against Liverpool later this month if he does end up being sold this summer.