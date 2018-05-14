Man Utd linked with shock €100m Barcelona raid for potential crucial replacement

Man Utd have a gap to bridge both domestically and in Europe, and while they may be busy this summer, this is one area of the squad they arguably won’t want to have to address.

The Red Devils finished 19 points adrift of Premier League champions Manchester City, while they crashed out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

While it could be argued that’s progress given their recent malaise, Jose Mourinho will be desperate to land the FA Cup next weekend before kicking on next season and trying to compete for major honours.

In order to do that, he could look to address various areas of his squad, namely the midfield with Michael Carrick confirming his retirement while Marouane Fellaini has yet to sign a contract renewal with his current deal set to expire this summer.

However, according to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, in the event that David De Gea moves on, Man Utd are said to be preparing a sensational €100m offer for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The German international has established himself as a pivotal figure for the Catalan giants, not only with his crucial shot-stopping but also with his ability to play out from the back which suits their style perfectly.

Nevertheless, while he is a world class operator, so is De Gea, and so United will undoubtedly be desperate to fend off any potential interest in the Spaniard this summer and avoid having the headache of needing to replace him after he claimed the Golden Glove this season.

Mourinho’s men conceded just 28 goals in 38 league games this past season, giving them the second best defensive record in the top flight behind champions City.

They scored just 68, 38 less than Pep Guardiola’s men. In turn, their priority should be to keep De Gea at the club and use their transfer funds to improve them in the attacking phase instead of splashing out a possible replacement for the Spaniard in Ter Stegen.