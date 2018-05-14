Potential Arsene Wenger replacement already working out backroom team as Arsenal close in on new manager

Arsenal manager candidate Mikel Arteta is reportedly already working out who could be in his backroom team at the Emirates Stadium as he emerges as the strongest contender to replace Arsene Wenger.

The Spaniard, currently assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, now looks the most likely to take the reins at Arsenal due to doubts over Massimiliano Allegri and Julian Nagelsmann, according to the Independent.

The report states Arteta wants the job and has started planning for it as Allegri and Nagelsmann looks likely to stay with their current clubs next season.

This could be a huge gamble by Arsenal as they prepare for life after Wenger, who took charge of his final match yesterday – a 1-0 win away to Huddersfield Town.

The Frenchman spent 22 years at Arsenal and will prove a tough act to follow, with fans surely preferring for the club to go down the route of hiring a bigger name with a proven track record like Allegri.

However, the Juventus manager may be out of reach as the Independent suggest he believes he can still win the Champions League with his current club and would want more control than is likely to be on offer at the Emirates.