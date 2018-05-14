Snapped: £48m star poses in Liverpool scarf ahead of completing LFC transfer

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita has been snapped wearing a Liverpool scarf as he prepares to complete a transfer to the Reds this summer.

A deal for the Guinea international is already in place for around £48million, according to BBC Sport, with Liverpool doing well to pounce for the player last August.

Although Keita could not move to Liverpool straight away, he should prove worth the wait after some hugely impressive performances during his time in the Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old looks one of the most promising young players in Europe at the moment and an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play due to his great engine and technical ability.

While Liverpool’s season is not yet over as they prepare to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the end of this month, many fans’ thoughts will now be turning to transfers.

Keita is already a done deal, but it’s little wonder this post got some fans excited as he was snapped donning his new club’s colours a little earlier than anticipated.

Liverpool fans will now be hoping for an official unveiling soon.