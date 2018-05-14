Neymar has only been with Paris Saint-Germain for less than a full season, and yet speculation has been rife over his future already.

The 26-year-old has made quite the impact in the French capital after joining from Barcelona last summer, scoring 28 goals and providing 19 assists in just 30 appearances in all competitions.

That set PSG on their way to a domestic treble, albeit the Brazilian international hasn’t been able to feature in recent weeks due to injury.

Nevertheless, after splashing out a staggering €222m on him last summer, as noted by BBC Sport, the last thing that the Ligue 1 champions will want is to see their most prized asset leave after just one year.

Based on these comments from the player himself, he doesn’t have any intention of moving on, although it’s perhaps difficult to know for sure until something official is announced to confirm that he will stay in Paris for the foreseeable future.

“Madrid or United? Everyone knows what I have come here to do, the goals I have, my goal now is the World Cup, it is not a time to talk about transfers, I am a bit bored now,” he said, as quoted by Marca.

That would suggest that Neymar isn’t interested in hearing anything more about his future until after the World Cup in Russia which kicks off this time next month, at which point it remains to be seen if anything develops with regards to an exit.

As noted by The Daily Mail, both Man Utd and Real Madrid have been linked with a £200m for the former Barcelona superstar, and they could both certainly benefit from his arrival to add real attacking quality and a long-term option to their respective squads.