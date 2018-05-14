Sofia Suescun gallery: Hottest pics of WAG ‘caught having affair with Real Madrid star Marco Asensio’

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio could be on his way to the Premier League this summer as the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been linked with him of late.

For now, however, he has bigger fish to fry as he’s reportedly been caught out having an affair with the stunning reality TV star Sofia Suescun.

The Spain international is considered a big talent on the pitch, and he’s not done too badly for himself off it either from the looks of things.

Here’s our gallery of Sofia’s hottest pics from around the web and from her Instagram page…

sofia suescun
Sofia Suescun may be having an affair with Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio
sofia suescun
Sofia Suescun may well be one of the hottest WAGs of the season!
sofia suescun
Fair play to Marco Asensio, really
sofia suescun
Sofia Suescun is a model and reality TV star

