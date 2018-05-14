Republic of Ireland’s Under-17 team have been very cruelly knocked out of the European Championships by Holland after a bizarre refereeing decision in the penalty shoot-out.

Remarkably, Ireland’s ‘keeper was given a red card during the shoot-out for stepping slightly off his line to make a save.

While it’s not uncommon to see penalties re-taken for such an offence, it’s equally common for them to simply be let slide quite often.

For a referee to see it fit to send a player off in such a situation is unheard of and it’s no wonder this bizarre incident has caused quite a stir…

Ireland have been eliminated from the U17 European championships after their goalkeeper is sent off DURING the penalty shootout for moving off his line too early! Shocking! Via @RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/PKHJWOZMW4 — Terrace Images (@TerraceImages) May 14, 2018

If there’s been a more bizarre red card in any league this season or in any season for the last five years we can’t remember it!