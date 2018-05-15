AC Milan transfer news: €70m price-tag for key figure, agent seeking huge drop

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has had a difficult week or so, and speculation has been growing over his future again.

The 19-year-old was guilty of making two costly mistakes in the 4-0 Coppa Italia final defeat to Juventus last Wednesday, while he was criticised again at the weekend following his inability to keep out an injury-time equaliser at Atalanta.

He’ll be desperate to end the season on a positive note in an important clash with Fiorentina on Sunday, as Milan may need a positive result to hold on to sixth place which takes them directly into the Europa League group stage next season.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, his future is a talking point yet again. It’s suggested that while Paris Saint-Germain are keen, Milan value him at €70m, but his agent, Mino Raiola, believes it should be around €30m.

That’s a significant gap and so it remains to be seen firstly whether or not he does move on this summer, and what fee it will take to convince Milan to part company with him.

As reported by The Daily Mail last month, the Italian giants are expected to secure the signing of Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina when his contract expires this summer. In turn, it’s unclear as to whether he’ll arrive as competition for Donnarumma or to replace him.

What is clear though is that the teenager needs a positive response this weekend, and given he came through the youth ranks at Milan and has established himself as a potential pillar of their future given his age, it will be a disappointment to them if they do indeed sell him.