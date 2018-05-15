Chelsea haven’t had a particularly successful campaign, and so changes are expected at Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

From missing out on a top four finish in the Premier League and in turn being absent in the Champions League next season to crashing out of Europe in the last-16 this time round.

Although they could end the year with a trophy as they face Man Utd in the FA Cup final this weekend, it’s a far cry from the success that Antonio Conte enjoyed in his first season in charge when he lifted the Premier League trophy.

As noted by the Daily Mail, speculation has been rife over the Italian tactician’s future with the Blues, as ultimately they have dropped off significantly this season and with Roman Abramovich’s track record of replacing managers, it would come as no surprise if a change was made at the end of the season.

According to The Sun, that’s exactly what could be coming, but few would have predicted that Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly being eyed as a candidate for the job.

Having done a great job at Spurs over the last four years, consistently securing a top four finish to compete at Europe’s top table despite not having anywhere near the same transfer budget as their rivals, Pochettino deserves plenty of credit.

However, as per BBC Sport, he would certainly have sparked some concern amongst the Spurs faithful with his comments at the weekend, suggesting that he wants the club hierarchy to start spending in order to ensure that the club can compete for major honours.

Whether that’s an ultimatum-like demand as he simply believes he’s taken Tottenham as far as possible without significant investment is up for debate, but with reports Chelsea are keen on him, it’s only likely to complicate matters further.