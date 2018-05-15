Reports are intensifying that a top Man Utd target is edging closer to leaving his current club, thus potentially leading to Jose Mourinho landing his first summer signing.

The Red Devils have had an issue at left-back this season despite their defensive solidity, as with Luke Shaw failing to convince, as reflected by the fact that he’s made just 18 appearances in all competitions this year, Mourinho has had to look at other options.

The primary one being playing stalwart Ashley Young in an unnatural position, albeit he’s done a commendable job filling in there.

However, he can’t be considered a long-term fix, and so Man Utd would be well advised to find a solution to compliment what Antonio Valencia offers on the opposite flank and add a real sense of balance to the side.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus star Alex Sandro is being tipped to leave the Turin giants as not only has he yet to sign a touted contract renewal, but it’s claimed that the Serie A champions are considering their own signings to replace him.

With Kwadwo Asamoah emerging as a reliable figure for Massimiliano Allegri, the Brazilian ace has found himself being linked with other clubs and after his Brazil snub, it has seemingly intensified exit talk with Man Utd specifically named in the report as a possible destination.

According to The Times at the weekend too, a £50m+ deal was suggested with the claim that Sandro would join after the conclusion of the domestic seasons in England and Italy.

In turn, the two reports combined would suggest that the Brazilian may well be Old Trafford bound, and he won’t have to wait until after the World Cup to resolve his club future as he wasn’t included in Tite’s Brazil squad for Russia which was announced on Monday, as seen below.

That will be a blow to him, but given the strength of the rumours above, it may not be enough to put United off signing him this summer.

Brazil’s final World Cup squad has been confirmed ?? Could they win it? pic.twitter.com/pHepFYLk5n — Goal (@goal) May 14, 2018

Alex Sandro not in Brazil squad. Utd need to get deal done soon. — James ? (@PxgbaEra) May 14, 2018