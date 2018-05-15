With Luke Shaw failing to establish himself in the left-back position for Man Utd this season, Jose Mourinho is reportedly considering a solution.

The 22-year-old has made just 18 appearances in all competitions in this campaign, with Mourinho often preferring stalwart Ashley Young out of his natural position.

While he’s done a solid job stepping in, it’s not a long-term solution for the Red Devils if they harbour ambitions of competing against the best sides in Europe, and so the Portuguese tactician would surely be well advised to act on that issue this summer.

According to The Sun, via Il Mattino, that’s exactly what he could be preparing to do, as it’s claimed that Man Utd are looking to beat rivals Man City in the bid to land the signature of reliable Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam, who is said to be valued at around £44m.

The Algerian international has been out for most of this season with injury problems, but prior to those, he had established himself as a pivotal piece in Maurizio Sarri’s side as they chased the Serie A title.

Defensively sound and with a wonderful left foot to make him an offensive threat too with his delivery and long-range shooting capabilities, Ghoulam would certainly be a top signing for any club.

City have also found that area of the pitch to be problematic this season following on from Benjamin Mendy’s long-term injury, and so Ghoulam would undoubtedly be a sensible addition for Pep Guardiola as well.

In turn, it remains to be seen if he does indeed emerge as a genuine target when the transfer window opens for business, with both Manchester giants looking to improve on this season. That applies in particular to United, who will be looking to bridge a whopping 19-point gap between the two sides in the Premier League next season.