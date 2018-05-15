Real Madrid set up transfer battle with Barcelona over €30m La Liga target

Real Madrid and Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on the same transfer target in order to strengthen their respective defences this summer.

Looking at the numbers in isolation, it’s evident that the capital club are more in need of addressing that area of their squad having conceded 42 goals in 37 league games this season.

SEE MORE: Barcelona eye three ideal options worth €125m+ to address key area of squad

That’s compared to 29 for the Catalan giants, giving them the second best defensive record in La Liga, albeit it was made significantly worse at the weekend in their 5-4 defeat to Levante.

That ended their hopes of going the entire season unbeaten, and following on from their loss to Roma in the Champions League, it raised further question marks over their defence.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via El Desmarque, should they be planning on strengthening the defence this summer, Real Madrid have joined them in the race for Clement Lenglet with the Sevilla defensive ace set to cost €30m, as per the release clause in his contract.

On one hand, the 22-year-old may be well advised to remain where he is as he’s made an impressive 53 appearances in all competitions this season, playing a key role in Sevilla pushing for a top six finish as well as in their run in the Champions League.

That will have given him vital experience through playing time, as he’ll hope to continue to develop and mature into a top defender in the years to come.

With Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane at the Bernabeu, and Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti at the Nou Camp, his opportunities would arguably be quite limited.

Nevertheless, should both the Spanish giants come knocking this summer, it will be difficult to turn down the opportunity to play for a European giant, and to also compete for major honours year in and year out as they have done so again this season.