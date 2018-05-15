Real Madrid v Liverpool: Will the Champions League final be free to view?

Real Madrid and Liverpool will do battle on May 26 for European football supremacy in the Champions League final and there is good news for football fans as the final will be free to view.

Zinedine Zidane is still yet to be lose in Europe’s premier competition since he has spent in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu and are aiming for three titles in a row.

Liverpool’s love story with the competition continues as they vye for a sixth European crown.

There was good news on the injury front for Los Blancos as per Marca, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Dani Carvajal will be given the all clear to resume training with their teammates this week, joining Isco in recovering from setbacks after he featured against Celta Vigo last weekend.

Ronaldo has scored 15 times in the competition this season but Real will have to deal with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino who have scored 10 times in Europe.

When is the Champions League final 2018?

The 2017-18 Champions League final will take place on 26 May, 2018.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm UK time.

Where is the Champions League final 2018?

The match will be played at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

The stadium hosted the Euro 2012 final and holds a maximum capacity of 63,000 – the second largest in eastern Europe.

Will the Champions League final be free to view?

Yes, the final is available to watch on the BT Sport app and btsport.com and will be televised live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD.

UK fans can watch a free live online stream via BT Sport’s YouTube channel in 4K Ultra High Definition.