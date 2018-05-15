Chelsea and Manchester contest in the FA Cup final on Saturday at Wembley.

Both teams will be eager to get their hands on the oldest domestic competition trophy as it is the only chance of silverware for both clubs, having fallen short in the Premier League, Champions League and League Cup.

The FA Cup may not be as lucrative for top tier clubs as the Premier League or Champions League, however it is regarded as the best cup competition in the world given its heritage.

It still represents good value for clubs from the lower division though.

According to totalsportek, last year when Manchester United visited Cambridge United for the 3rd Round tie the game was shown live on TV, and Cambridge made £144,000.

The FA announced that next season’s Emirates FA Cup will see winning clubs pick up more than double from the competition prize fund.

Furthermore, the prize fund will benefit all participating clubs at every stage of the competition during the 2018-19 season.

What can Chelsea and Man Utd potentially earn for winning the competition? We have all the details below.

What is the 2018 FA Cup prize money?

All the figures below come from the FA website and the numbers in brackets represent the number of winning clubs per round.

Extra preliminary round winners (185) £1,500

Preliminary round winners (160) £1,925

First round qualifying winners (116) £3,000

Second Round Qualifying winners (80) £4,500

Third Round Qualifying winners (40) £7,500

Fourth Round Qualifying winners (32) £12,500

First Round Proper winners (40) £18,000

Second Round Proper winners (20) £27,000

Third Round Proper winners (32) £67,500

Fourth Round Proper winners (16) £90,000

Fifth Round Proper winners (8) £180,000

Quarter-Final winners (4) £360,000

Semi-Final winners (2) £900,000

Semi-Final losers (2) £450,000

Final runners-up (1) £900,000

Final winners (1) £1,800,000

When is Chelsea vs Man Utd FA Cup Final and what time is kick-off?

The FA Cup Final takes place on Saturday, 19 May, with kick-off at 5:15pm.