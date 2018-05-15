World Cup fever is hotting up and this week a number of managers have starting to submit their provisional and final squads.

Hosts Russia will kick off the World Cup 2o18 against Saudi Arabia in Moscow, while defending champions Germany will start against Mexico.

READ MORE: Germany provisional 2018 World Cup squad: Mustafi and Goetze left out, but Neuer and Reus included

Joachim Loew named his provisional squad with Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi and World Cup 2014 final goalscorer, Mario Goetze, missing out.

Gareth Southgate will name his final squad tomorrow with their first two matches against Tunisia and Panama – followed by a potentially decisive match against dark horses Belgium.

Jack Wilshere is set to miss out on a place, according to the Daily Mail.

Favourites and five-time winners Brazil will face Switzerland in their first Group E match.

Neymar has been included in the squad despite the fact that he was forced to undergo surgery on a foot injury in March, as per BBC Sport.

From the Premier League, Ederson, Danilo, Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus make the cut, while Chelsea’s Willian and Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino also get the nod.

We look at the World Cup 2018 winner odds and where England sits amongst the other nations.

World Cup 2018 winner odds

Brazil – 4/1

Germany – 9/2

France – 13/2

Spain – 6/1

Argentina – 9/1

Belgium – 11/1

England – 18/1

Portugal – 25/1

Uruguay – 33/1

Croatia – 33/1

Columbia – 40/1

Russia – 50/1

Poland – 50/1

Denmark – 100/1