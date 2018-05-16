AC Milan and Inter could clash in transfer scrap for Roma stalwart

Amid question marks over his contract situation, reports claim that both AC Milan and Inter could step up their interest in Roma ace Alessandro Florenzi.

It will come as a shock for some that the 27-year-old finds himself in such a situation, as he has been with Roma since 2002 having come through the youth ranks.

SEE MORE: AC Milan transfer news: €70m price-tag for key figure, agent seeking huge drop

He has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the Giallorossi since despite some serious injury setbacks along the way, and has established himself as a pivotal and versatile member of the squad despite several coaching changes at the Stadio Olimpico.

With that in mind, it doesn’t seem to make much sense that they would be at risk of losing him, but according to Calciomercato, with his current deal set to expire next summer and a lack of progression in talks, it has led to transfer links with both Milan and Inter.

As expected for the reasons mentioned above with his history with Roma, it’s added by Calciomercato that he wants to stay in the Italian capital, but while the club shore up their financial situation to avoid issues with FFP, it has led to this window of opportunity for other clubs to enquire about him.

With Andrea Conti, Davide Calabria and veteran Ignazio Abate as options at right back for Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso, it’s debatable as to whether there is a real need for Florenzi to be added to the squad.

Loanee Joao Cancelo has impressed at Inter this season, but should a permanent move not materialise for the Portuguese ace, that would suggest that their need for Florenzi is certainly more prominent.

Time will tell how his future plays out, but ultimately with over a year to go on his current contract, it surely won’t be panic stations yet for any concerned party.