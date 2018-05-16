Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is expected to be left out of the England squad heading to Russia for the World Cup this summer, and the Gunners faithful aren’t impressed.

As per BBC Sport, although Gareth Southgate has yet to officially announce his squad for the tournament, it has been claimed that Wilshere will not be on the plane as part of the 23-man travelling party next month.

That will come as a huge disappointment for the 26-year-old, as having returned to the Emirates this season after his loan spell with Bournemouth last year, he has proven his fitness and form for Arsenal.

However, it seemingly hasn’t been enough to convince Southgate, as he will hope that those he’s shown faith in will be able to ensure that England enjoy a successful tournament this summer.

In truth, Wilshere hasn’t stolen the headlines with his performances across the season. He has two goals and seven assists in 40 appearances, and while he has impressed at times, it’s questionable as to whether it was enough to earn a place in the squad.

Nevertheless, when considering what he brings to the table, which is certainly something different from most other options at Southgate’s disposal in terms of technical quality and vision, coupled with some of the individuals expected to get called up who haven’t played as much, it’s no wonder that Arsenal fans aren’t impressed, as seen in the tweets below.

With his contract set to expire at the club this summer, Wilshere may well have more time than he would have liked in the coming weeks to focus on that as opposed to preparing for a big tournament next month.

Not taking @JackWilshere to the world cup is such a mistake, he offers so much in an area where England lack players the most… Midfield. Shocking decision — Matthew McNamara (@mattmcnamara62) May 15, 2018

How Jack Wilshere isn’t going to the World Cup is beyond me… — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) May 15, 2018

Southgate drops Wilshere over fitness concerns despite playing 38 games for Arsenal this season, for Adam Llalana who’s played just 13 games after a lengthy lay-off. What did I miss? — Castano Yemi Dada (@YemiCastano) May 16, 2018

Jake Livermore going to the World Cup over Jack Wilshere? Thanks for ruining any excitement I had over England doing well, Southgate. — James (@JECook96) May 15, 2018

If Jack Wilshere is not going to the World Cup then Gareth Southgate should have gone to Specsavers, as he cannot see further than his nose. — Jeanette true gooner (@65douglas12) May 15, 2018

How is @JackWilshere not in the squad ? — Vinoath Selvakumar (@VinoathS) May 15, 2018

Fabian Delph in the World Cup England squad ahead of Jack Wilshere are you having a laugh ? as much as I dislike Wilshere and the fact he s more injured then Darren Anderton he s one of England’s best midfielders which doesn’t say much ……..#prayforjack — gavo (@gavotheman) May 15, 2018

I know I’m bias as an @Arsenal fan but how the hell isn’t @JackWilshere in the England squad. Thought the criteria was that he had to play regularly? Southgate moving the goal posts again — Daniel O’Moore (@dan_omoore) May 15, 2018