‘Are you having a laugh?’ – Arsenal fans fume over Wilshere’s touted England snub for World Cup

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is expected to be left out of the England squad heading to Russia for the World Cup this summer, and the Gunners faithful aren’t impressed.

As per BBC Sport, although Gareth Southgate has yet to officially announce his squad for the tournament, it has been claimed that Wilshere will not be on the plane as part of the 23-man travelling party next month.

That will come as a huge disappointment for the 26-year-old, as having returned to the Emirates this season after his loan spell with Bournemouth last year, he has proven his fitness and form for Arsenal.

However, it seemingly hasn’t been enough to convince Southgate, as he will hope that those he’s shown faith in will be able to ensure that England enjoy a successful tournament this summer.

In truth, Wilshere hasn’t stolen the headlines with his performances across the season. He has two goals and seven assists in 40 appearances, and while he has impressed at times, it’s questionable as to whether it was enough to earn a place in the squad.

Nevertheless, when considering what he brings to the table, which is certainly something different from most other options at Southgate’s disposal in terms of technical quality and vision, coupled with some of the individuals expected to get called up who haven’t played as much, it’s no wonder that Arsenal fans aren’t impressed, as seen in the tweets below.

With his contract set to expire at the club this summer, Wilshere may well have more time than he would have liked in the coming weeks to focus on that as opposed to preparing for a big tournament next month.

