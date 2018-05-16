Clinton N’Jie didn’t have the best of times at Tottenham, but he hit an all-time low for Marseille this evening.

Playing against Atletico Madrid in the Europa League final, the 24-year-old sensed his big moment and tried to pull off the spectacular to put his team back in the game.

MORE: Griezmann delivers Europa win for Atletico Madrid to maintain staggering 17-year run that should have Liverpool fans worried

Unfortunately, he succeeded in pulling off the spectacular, just not in the way he would have hoped.

Watch below and judge for yourself – have you ever seen a worse quality shot taken in a major final?

Lovely cushioned header, FOR NJIE. pic.twitter.com/OHM6tKPM2N — Andy Ha (@_AndyHa) May 16, 2018

N’Jie won’t want to watch this again in a hurry, with his attempted outside-of-the-boot effort going nowhere near the goal.

Atletico Madrid won the game 3-0 thanks to a brace from Antoine Griezmann and a late strike from Gabi.

See below for more video highlights from the game:

Video: Antoine Griezmann goal puts Atletico Madrid 1-0 up vs Marseille to maintain incredible Europa League record

Video: Antoine Griezmann produces filthy finish as Atletico Madrid close in on Europa League win